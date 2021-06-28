QC Empowerment Network launches open-air market for black-owned businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lachelle Guy was looking for a second job last Winter when a childhood interest led Guy to create a second one of her own.

“When I was little, my mom loved candles, everybody I know loves candles...I researched it one day to see what it takes to make a candle, that was back in December 2020,” Guy said, “ (I) just thought it could really be something so why not give it a try and put more into it and so that’s what I did.”

Months later, Guys brought her pop-up store, Sweetest Soul Candles, to Quinlan Court in Davenport for the QC Empowerment Network’s open-air market for black-owned businesses.

She says being just months into small business work, she’s learning from the other vendors and entrepreneurs around her.

“It’s always very important to be around people who look like me, who are supporting my business and I’m doing the same thing in return,” Guy said, “I’m soaking up a lot just being new at this.”

Tyesha Allen is coming up on two years for her business, Signature Look Beauty Essentials, and she couldn’t be more appreciative for the event and other businesses.

“It’s wonderful it’s like a family away from home,” Allen said, “The amount of support that I receive is tremendous, I can’t thank them enough.”

Both women, looking to grow.

“I’m building my brand, not just for myself but for my kids and their kids,” Allen said.

“It’s definitely going to blow up, so I’m excited,” Guy said, “I never saw this for myself, I’ve always been a leader but I’ve never seen myself getting out there to be an entrepreneur, whatever that looks like, and so I’m here now so I’m excited.”

“I just encourage anybody wants to kind of get out there and do something different to get out there and step out on faith, it’s definitely important to not hold back on your dreams,” Guy said.

You can find out more about the QC Empowerment Network here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.