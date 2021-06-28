Road work to shut down portion of Crow Creek Road in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A portion of Crow Creek Road will be closed to all eastbound traffic starting on June 28. City officials expect this to last for three weeks.

Eastbound traffic will be closed between Greenbrier Drive and 18th Street for partial reconstruction. Officials say the intersection of Crow Creek Road and Stone Haven Drive will be reduced to one lane with a stop alternate traffic control implemented.

Westbound traffic will remain open at all times and eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Greenbrier Drive to Tanglefoot Lane.

