Advertisement

Road work to shut down portion of Crow Creek Road in Bettendorf

Eastbound traffic will be closed between Greenbrier Drive and 18th Street for partial...
Eastbound traffic will be closed between Greenbrier Drive and 18th Street for partial reconstruction. Officials say the intersection of Crow Creek Road and Stone Haven Drive will be reduced to one lane with a stop alternate traffic control implemented.(CITY OF BETTENDORF)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A portion of Crow Creek Road will be closed to all eastbound traffic starting on June 28. City officials expect this to last for three weeks.

Eastbound traffic will be closed between Greenbrier Drive and 18th Street for partial reconstruction. Officials say the intersection of Crow Creek Road and Stone Haven Drive will be reduced to one lane with a stop alternate traffic control implemented.

Westbound traffic will remain open at all times and eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Greenbrier Drive to Tanglefoot Lane.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic going eastbound on 2nd Street from Marquette to Taylor Streets is currently shut down...
Accident shuts down traffic in Downtown Davenport
There are multiple sinkholes on Locust Street near Woodland and Lorton Avenues in Davenport.
Large sinkholes on Locust Street
22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. was found guilty in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes...
Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge
Rock Island Police reported three overnight shooting incidents.
Multiple overnight shootings in Rock Island
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
One confirmed fatality in two-vehicle accident on Locust Street

Latest News

Localized flash flooding possible
Soggy start to the week
QC Empowerment Network launches open-air market for black-owned businesses
QC Empowerment Network launches open-air market for black-owned businesses
Floreciente neighborhood painting
Floreciente neighborhood painting
QC Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees holds vaccine clinic
QC Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees and Islamic Center hold vaccine clinics