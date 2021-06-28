Rock Island County moves to weekly COVID-19 updates; will discontinue daily case count

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County have announced they are discontinuing its daily COVID-19 case count and will not issue case numbers on a weekly basis.

“The Rock Island County Health Department reports five new cases of COVID-19 since our last report on Friday,” health officials announced on Monday. “The total number of cases is 15,004. Currently, two patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The number of deaths remains at 333.”

The hospitalization count will be announced on Mondays.

The new cases:

1 woman in her 40s

1 woman in her 20s

1 girl younger than 13

2 men in their 20s

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Even though the number of cases of COVID-19 is much lower than in previous weeks and months, we all must continue to work to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot. RICHD offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

· Staying home when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering if you have not been fully vaccinated

· Keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others in public if you have not been fully vaccinated

· Washing your hands frequently

