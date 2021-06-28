Rock Island, Scott County health departments to address the spread of COVID delta variant

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Health officials in the Quad Cities will be discussing the latest on the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Scott County Health Department director and medical director, along with the Rock Island County Health Department administrator will discuss the spread of the new variant. That is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. and you can watch that on our livestream and in the video player below.

*Before the event begins you will see coverage from Gray stations nationwide through our Local News Live. Once the QC Coalition call has begun it will be switched to that.

On the CDC’s website, they provide the data below, which shows the estimated biweekly proportions of the most common SARS-CoV-2 lineages circulating in the United States.

This is “based on greater than 175,000 sequences collected through CDC’s national genomic surveillance since Dec 20, 2020 and grouped in 2-week intervals. Data are subject to change over time and will be updated as more data become available. Variant proportions are adjusted using statistical weighting to correct for the non-random sampling of sequencing data over time and across states and to provide more representative national estimates.”

