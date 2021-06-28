Advertisement

Section of East Locust to be closed for weeks following sinkhole

sinkhole
sinkhole(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Due to a sinkhole on East Locust, city officials announced they will have the area closed for at least two weeks while crews make repairs.

On Saturday, June 26, the police department shut down East Locust between Woodland and Kenwood due to the sinkhole that could be seen in the road. Sewer and traffic crews were then called to the area and as soon as traffic control was established, crews began exploring the issue.

“Crews are currently televising sanitary lines to identify the root cause,” city officials said on Monday.  “At this time, it appears a large section of the sewer main and adjacent water main will require repairs. Locust will likely be closed between Woodland and Kenwood for at least two weeks while repairs are made.”

Drivers will need to follow the signed detour routes along Eastern to Kimberly to Locust/Middle Road.

