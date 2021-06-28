Advertisement

Soggy start to the week

Drying out for the holiday weekend.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - ***FLASH FLOOD WATCH for much of the region until 7 PM Tuesday***

After a cloudy but pleasant Sunday, the showers and storms are back, and will stick with us through the next 48 hours. Look for areas of moderate to heavy rain possible. That precipitation over already saturated ground could prompt concerns for flash flooding for some areas, mainly south and east. Conditions will remain warm and muggy, with highs in the 70′s to lower 80′s. Rain chances will continue overnight into Tuesday, with a chance for more wet weather Wednesday and Thursday. The good news is that it’s looking increasingly likely that we’ll start to dry out by the end of the week, with sunshine a welcome sight for Friday and Saturday—just in time for the 4th of July weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Moderate to heavy rain possible. High: 81°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms overnight. Moderate to heavy rain possible. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

