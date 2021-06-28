Soggy start to the week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Our soggy weather pattern is set to continue at least for the first half of this work week keeping temperatures cooler than normal in the process. We are already seeing light rain this morning that will transition to steady, if not heavy downpours at times before slowly decaying by mid morning. This will be followed by a lull in activity before more showers and storms fire up along the front this afternoon. Areas SE of the QC are most favored for heavy rain today. Any shift in the placement in the front will dictate where the heaviest rain sets up. With extensive cloud cover today, we will be limited to the 70s and 80s, however if there are breaks in the clouds, we will hit the mid to upper 80s which could be enough to get a few strong storms. Rainfall totals could approach an inch or two over the next 48 hours. This is just below flash flood watch criteria at this point, so we will be monitoring this closely.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 81º. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers. High: 82º.

