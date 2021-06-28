TimberLake Playhouse presents a new show coming in July

MOUNT CARROLL, Iowa (KWQC) -

Darren Mangler and Paul join via Zoom to discuss their newest performance beginning in July! The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is coming to the TimberLake Playhouse July 1 through July 11.

Six smart tweens compete in a spelling bee filled with a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping not to hear the horrible ‘ding’ sound cuing that someone has spelled wrong. Rated PG, enjoy this play with the whole family!

TimberLake Playhouse // 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mt Carroll, IL 61053 // Facebook

