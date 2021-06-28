Advertisement

TimberLake Playhouse presents a new show coming in July

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CARROLL, Iowa (KWQC) -

Darren Mangler and Paul join via Zoom to discuss their newest performance beginning in July! The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is coming to the TimberLake Playhouse July 1 through July 11.

Six smart tweens compete in a spelling bee filled with a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping not to hear the horrible ‘ding’ sound cuing that someone has spelled wrong. Rated PG, enjoy this play with the whole family!

TimberLake Playhouse // 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mt Carroll, IL 61053 // Facebook

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic going eastbound on 2nd Street from Marquette to Taylor Streets is currently shut down...
Accident shuts down traffic in Downtown Davenport
22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. was found guilty in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes...
Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge
There are multiple sinkholes on Locust Street near Woodland and Lorton Avenues in Davenport.
Large sinkholes on Locust Street
Rock Island Police reported three overnight shooting incidents.
Multiple overnight shootings in Rock Island
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
One confirmed fatality in two-vehicle accident on Locust Street

Latest News

Bix is back!
Bix lifts restrictions
Bix is back!
BIX - Qcl
Pop power
POP into the Figge this weekend
Muay thai
Muay Thai Open House this weekend