TimberLake Playhouse presents a new show coming in July
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT CARROLL, Iowa (KWQC) -
Darren Mangler and Paul join via Zoom to discuss their newest performance beginning in July! The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is coming to the TimberLake Playhouse July 1 through July 11.
Six smart tweens compete in a spelling bee filled with a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping not to hear the horrible ‘ding’ sound cuing that someone has spelled wrong. Rated PG, enjoy this play with the whole family!
TimberLake Playhouse // 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mt Carroll, IL 61053 // Facebook
