Area of Oakwood Avenue to remain closed until further notice due to gas leak in Geneseo

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Geneseo say people have been evacuated following a gas leak in a portion of the city.

On Tuesday, the police department, along with the fire department, were called to the area of South Oakwood Avenue and East South Street. This was due to a service contractor who had unintentionally hit a buried gas pipeline.

Upon arrival, officials say an underground boring company was installing new equipment when it hit the buried gas main.

“The large diameter gas line began to leak a substantial amount of natural gas into the area,” officials said in a release. “The gas traveled through a cavern created by the boring equipment East on South Street from the corner of Oakwood Avenue. As such, natural gas was detected several hundred feet East of Oakwood Avenue prompting officials to evacuate several residences in the area.”

The area of Oakwood Ave. and Spring Street in between Locust and Main streets will remain closed until further notice.

