Davenport woman wins $100k lottery prize in Mega Crossword game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman has won big on a lottery game in Iowa; she won $100,000 playing the Mega Crossword game.

Officials with the Iowa Lottery announced Stephanie Holt purchased her winning ticket at the Kwik Shop on West 53rd Street and claimed her prize that Friday at the regional office in Cedar Rapids.

The $100,000 Mega Crossword is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.30 and 38 top prizes of $100,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

