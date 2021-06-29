Advertisement

Davenport woman wins $100k lottery prize in Mega Crossword game

Officials with the Iowa Lottery announced Stephanie Holt purchased her winning ticket at the...
Officials with the Iowa Lottery announced Stephanie Holt purchased her winning ticket at the Kwik Shop on West 53rd Street and claimed her prize that Friday at the regional office in Cedar Rapids.(kwqc, iowa lottery)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman has won big on a lottery game in Iowa; she won $100,000 playing the Mega Crossword game.

Officials with the Iowa Lottery announced Stephanie Holt purchased her winning ticket at the Kwik Shop on West 53rd Street and claimed her prize that Friday at the regional office in Cedar Rapids.

The $100,000 Mega Crossword is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.30 and 38 top prizes of $100,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Safety: Camp Cautions
85 COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Illinois summer camp
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
Davenport police release name of man killed in motorcycle crash Friday
Antoine O. Flournoy Jr., 28, of Davenport.
Man sentenced to prison in 2018 Bettendorf Village Inn shooting
Rock Island Police reported three overnight shooting incidents.
Multiple overnight shootings in Rock Island
22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. was found guilty in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes...
Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge

Latest News

The Pritzker Administration on Tuesday announced a $54 million investment in increased rates...
Pritzker Administration announces $54M investment in increased rates for in-home care providers
On Tuesday, the police department, along with the fire department, were called to the area of...
Area of Oakwood Avenue to remain closed until further notice due to gas leak in Geneseo
Officials with the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced the sentencing of 21-year-old Jacob Alanis....
Mt. Pleasant man sentenced to 10+ years for distributing child pornography
A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with arson according to officials with the...
Man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Davenport