Genesis Firecracker Run this weekend

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Joe Mureno joins Paula to talk about the 39th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run this Sunday. Registration is open for the different races: Guns ‘N’ Hoses Challenge, Aquent Hospital Bed Race, The TBK Mile, Frontline Kiddie Run, 5K, 10K, or the 5K/10K Red Dress Division! There really is a race for everyone, every age.

Also, on Sunday morning from 7:30 AM - 11:00 AM there is a Pancake Breakfast at the American Legion, Post 227 in East Moline (829 16th Ave) sponsored by the East Moline Fire Fighters Association benefiting Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Firecracker Run // 8th Street & 15th Ave

