Genesis Health System saw increase in firework-related injuries in 2020; urges safety and tips to prevent injuries

(KWQC) - Health officials with Genesis Health System tell TV6 they saw an increase in firework-related injuries last year and this year they are urging safety and recommending safety tips to avoid injuries.

“Last year 2020, we had an increase of firework injuries as compared to the last few years with 12 fireworks-related injuries treated by Genesis emergency department in Davenport,” Trauma Nurse Coordinator in Genesis Emergency Dept. Andrea Bladel said. “Previous years have been 3-4 similar injuries per year. The majority were hand injuries with the firework/dynamite exploding while holding it.”

Bladel said many of the injuries are life-altering hand injuries and they are often taken to a higher level of care for a hand surgeon.

“Sometimes we are able to care for the injury here,” Bladel said. “A few are able to follow-up with Genesis wound clinic or the burn clinic at UIHC.”

In a release on Monday, health officials said according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), fireworks are a primary igniter of thousands of land and property fires that require a response by firefighters across the country.

The CPSC reported in 2020 that 66 percent of injuries happened in the month around the July 4th holiday. Of the injuries, 44 percent of the injuries were burns, 15 percent were to the eyes, 22 percent were to the head, face and ears and 30 percent were to the hands and fingers.

Genesis Emergency Dept. Medical Director, David Dierks, said in a release the best way to avoid a trip to the emergency room is to leave fireworks displays to the professionals.

“The professional fireworks displays are safer, bigger and better than anything we can do in our backyards,’' Dierks said. “Even sparklers burning at nearly 2,000 degrees (Fahrenheit) can be dangerous. That is hot enough to melt some metals. Used improperly, they can cause burns and burn clothing. If kids use even something as seemingly harmless as sparklers, we urge close parental supervision and urge kids to stay in one place and not run with sparklers.’'

According to CPSC reports, sparklers account for more than a quarter of the total fireworks-related injuries seen in emergency departments. Also, children ages 5-9 were more than twice as likely as other age groups to be injured by fireworks. Firecrackers account for about 20 percent of injuries.

Dierks said the most disturbing statistic is that children less than age 15 account for about 26 percent of fireworks-related injuries.

“A child will tell parents, ‘I can do it myself, I don’t need help,’” Dierks said. “Often the child can’t do it themselves and there are injuries. Those injuries can be severe. One of the reasons we continue to see fireworks injuries, some of them severe, is that people don’t recognize how dangerous these devices can be. Children sometimes lack the physical coordination to handle any fireworks safely. Even with a sparkler, they can fall and suffer burns.’'

Here are recommendations from Dierks and from the Consumer Product Safety Commission to prevent fireworks injuries at home:

Make sure the fireworks you want to buy are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Never allow young children to ignite fireworks, including sparklers.

Do not buy fireworks packaged in brown paper or unmarked tubing, which can be an indication that the fireworks were made for professional displays.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of a fire or other mishap.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move away from them quickly.

After fireworks are burned out, douse the spent devices with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding them to prevent a trash fire.

Light fireworks outdoors in areas clear of houses, dry leaves, grass or flammable materials.

Do not smoke while handling fireworks.

Ignite fireworks only on smooth, flat surfaces.

Don’t place fireworks in containers before lighting.

Alcohol and fireworks are a dangerous combination.

