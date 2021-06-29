Iowa alcohol deliveries to expand with third-party vendors

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Retail alcohol delivery will expand in Iowa, as a new law takes effect this week. House File 766 goes into effect July 1st.

The new law gives more opportunity for businesses who own liquor licenses to expand their reach with alcohol deliveries through a third party like shipping companies or food delivery services with a contractual agreement.

As businesses continue to make a comeback, distilleries like Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire are preparing for a large volume of demand.

“There’s certainly a good portion of the Iowa wineries that have been able to ship those bottles by the case for a long time now and for us, looking at some of their numbers, it could be a significant amount of bottles that are sold and so we’re trying to prepare for that,” Garrett Burchett said, owner and manager of Mississippi River Distilling Company.

To-go cocktails were also a popular option during the pandemic and now the new law will allow Iowans from all over to try their spirits.

“Allowing us to put this with a carrier and allow them to deliver it to a customer straight to their door, whereas before we would need to go to a liquor store, or through the state of Iowa,” Burchett said. “We weren’t expecting the to-go cocktails to be as successful as they were and so, we’ve seen the growth of these law changes, kind of as we go. So, we’re preparing for kind of large volumes, but we just don’t know what to expect but we’re really kind of watching what the wineries have done.”

This law also means restaurants will be able to expand their menus on food delivery services like Ubereats or Grubhub.

“Restaurants are having to innovate in every direction and that includes our service models,” Jessica Dunker, the President and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association.

Bunker said there’s been a greater focus on different ways for carryout, delivery, drive-through, and more.

“We see it as another way to build a revenue stream, particularly when onsite staffing is difficult and when consumer demand is asking for this. People want their cocktails delivered. They want their alcohol delivered with the food they’ve ordered and we want to do what consumers want us to do,” Dunker said.

As foot traffic starts to pick up across the state, laws like this could make a difference.

“When someone from say...Council Bluffs comes and visits, then they can go home and they can order those bottles and we can ship it to them and they can tell all their friends where they visited and you know that helps our tourism,” Burchett said.

Dunker said they anticipate consumers to leverage their options whether it be third-party delivery services, pick up or dine in.

“It’s a big surprise to people when they learn that pre-pandemic, only 37% of food that was prepared in a restaurant was actually eaten at a restaurant,” she said,” When you think about how many times you drive through for a coffee or carry out a sandwich for lunch, that’s all the restaurant industry and so we were already moving [in] the direction of carry out, delivery and drive-thru.”

According to Dunker, the pandemic accelerated what was already to come. More options for customers. The Iowa Restaurant Association anticipates as much as 75% of food and beverage services will be prepared for delivery or to-go.

