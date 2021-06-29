Advertisement

Iowa man pleads not guilty in chloroform abduction of woman

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A 20-year-old Iowa man accused of hiding in the backseat a Nebraska woman’s car and using zip ties, duct tape and homemade chloroform to abduct her has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Zack Smith, of Bronson, entered the pleas Monday to third-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Sioux City police say the woman was reported missing June 3 the morning after her car was found abandoned with her purse and cellphone inside.

Police say the woman managed to escape from a storage shed on Smith’s property while police were searching for her.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic going eastbound on 2nd Street from Marquette to Taylor Streets is currently shut down...
Accident shuts down traffic in Downtown Davenport
22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. was found guilty in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes...
Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge
There are multiple sinkholes on Locust Street near Woodland and Lorton Avenues in Davenport.
Large sinkholes on Locust Street
Rock Island Police reported three overnight shooting incidents.
Multiple overnight shootings in Rock Island
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
One confirmed fatality in two-vehicle accident on Locust Street

Latest News

Iowa alcohol deliveries to expand with third party vendors
Iowa alcohol deliveries to expand with third-party vendors
Heavy rain possible overnight into Tuesday prompting Flash Flooding concerns.
Your First Alert Forecast
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
Davenport police release name of man killed in motorcycle crash Friday
Health officials in Rock Island County have announced they are discontinuing its daily COVID-19...
Rock Island County moves to weekly COVID-19 updates; will discontinue daily case count