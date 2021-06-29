Advertisement

Man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with arson according to officials with the Davenport Fire Department.

Officials say on May 1, 29-year-old Aaron Munn, committed 2nd-degree arson when he intentionally set a car on fire that did not belong to him.

Just before 7 a.m., fire crews responded to the 1100 block of West 3rd Street for a car fire. Upon arrival, they found a car fully engulfed. Investigators were called to the scene after the fire was brought under control and preliminary investigation showed it was intentionally set. The estimated amount of damages to the car was around $750.

On Monday, June 28, fire officials announced the arrest of Munn. He is being charged with 2nd-degree arson, a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

