More rain on the way

Improving conditions for the holiday weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- ***FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7 PM Tuesday for much of the region***

We are looking  at a similar scenario to yesterday today.  This means rounds of showers and rumbles of thunder are likely today along with heavy downpours at times. Rainfall amounts will be average between a half and a full inch with localized spots picking up as much as two inches. Temps will once again be held to the upper 70s and low 80s.  I don’t think there will be as many breaks in the clouds today.  Daily chances for storms continue into Thursday before we get a quieter weather pattern for the holiday weekend.  Temps will be pushing the mid 80s by the 4th and with clear skies firework displays should be able to go on as planned.

TODAY: Showers and storms.  High: 80º.  Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms. Low: 69°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW:  Showers.  High: 84º.

