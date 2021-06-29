Advertisement

Mt. Pleasant man sentenced to 10+ years for distributing child pornography

Officials with the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced the sentencing of 21-year-old Jacob Alanis....
Officials with the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced the sentencing of 21-year-old Jacob Alanis. He has been sentenced to 132 months, equivalent to 11 years in prison for distributing child pornography.(WMTV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man in Mt. Pleasant has been sentenced to prison on child pornography charges.

Officials with the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced the sentencing of 21-year-old Jacob Alanis. He has been sentenced to 132 months, equivalent to 11 years in prison for distributing child pornography. Following his prison term, he will need to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $6,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, Alanis was identified by the police department after they received an online tip from Dropbox alleging the presence of child pornography-related to a particular email address. On October 15, 2019, police executed a search warrant at the home and Alanis admitted the email address belonged to him. Officials say Alanis admitted to downloading, watching and trading child pornography.

Officers seized multiple electronic devices which they say they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this matter. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children. Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Safety: Camp Cautions
85 COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Illinois summer camp
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
Davenport police release name of man killed in motorcycle crash Friday
Antoine O. Flournoy Jr., 28, of Davenport.
Man sentenced to prison in 2018 Bettendorf Village Inn shooting
Rock Island Police reported three overnight shooting incidents.
Multiple overnight shootings in Rock Island
22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. was found guilty in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes...
Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge

Latest News

A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with arson according to officials with the...
Man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Davenport
Officials with Two Rivers YMCA and the Rock Island Public Library announced a joint campaign...
Two Rivers YMCA, Rock Island Public Library sharing facility to build ‘strong community for all’
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
QCA realtors see record lows for average days on market, homes sold
Realtors see record lows for average days on market, homes sold in Iowa and Illinois