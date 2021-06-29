Mt. Pleasant man sentenced to 10+ years for distributing child pornography

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man in Mt. Pleasant has been sentenced to prison on child pornography charges.

Officials with the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced the sentencing of 21-year-old Jacob Alanis. He has been sentenced to 132 months, equivalent to 11 years in prison for distributing child pornography. Following his prison term, he will need to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $6,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, Alanis was identified by the police department after they received an online tip from Dropbox alleging the presence of child pornography-related to a particular email address. On October 15, 2019, police executed a search warrant at the home and Alanis admitted the email address belonged to him. Officials say Alanis admitted to downloading, watching and trading child pornography.

Officers seized multiple electronic devices which they say they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this matter. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children. Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

