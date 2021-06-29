New app keeping kids busy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Chores don’t sound so bad when you get an allowance after completing them, and visually keep track of what you have earned. With this Arizona native’s creativity, he has created an application for kids to earn money and see their allowance add up.

BusyKid helps children develop a financial routine they can carry into adulthood. With the help of parents, children use BusyKid to get hands-on experience in making various money decisions, including how much allowance to save, share, spend, and invest. With preloaded chores and allowance based on children’s ages, parents can easily set up any kid account, and in minutes, kids can be earning money. Payday is each Friday after parents check to work to verify that it was completed and approve a notification on the phone to okay the transfer funds. After getting paid, children can save some money, donate some and use the rest to get cash or buy shares of real stock. If a parent decides to upgrade with a BusyKid Visa Prepaid Spend Card, a child can use their spending money in stores or online.

BusyKid // App Store // Google Play

