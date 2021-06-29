Advertisement

Off & On Rain Chances Continue

Spectacular conditions for the July 4th weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Active weather will continue across the region, as several rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms sweep through Iowa and Illinois. Some of these storms could produce brief heavy rain this evening, with additional chances for precipitation into Wednesday and Thursday. There is good news on the way as conditions begin to dry out by the end of the week. Look for sunshine and less humidity Friday, with pleasant weather expected through the 4th of July weekend. Clear skies at night will allow for a view of spectacular fireworks.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 84°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 85°.

