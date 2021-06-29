Overnight Showers & Storms

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- ***FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7 PM Tuesday for much of the region***

Showers and thunderstorms are back, and will stick with us through the next 48 hours. Look for areas of moderate to heavy rain possible tonight into Tuesday. That precipitation over already saturated ground could prompt concerns for flash flooding for some areas, mainly south and east of the QC. Conditions will remain warm and muggy. Rain chances will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday, then lighten up by Thursday. The good news is that it’s looking increasingly likely that we’ll start to dry out by the end of the week, with sunshine a welcome sight for Friday, Saturday and Sunday—just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms overnight. Moderate to heavy rain possible. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rain possible. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 83°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.