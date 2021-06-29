Planning ahead when traveling
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -
Drue Kampmann of True Financial Partners, Bettendorf, talked with Paula about how to plan ahead when traveling this summer. This financial expert tells us to:
1) Determine How Much You Can Spend
2) Build Your Itinerary
3) Create a Daily Cash Allowance
4) Get the Family Involved
