Planning ahead when traveling

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Drue Kampmann of True Financial Partners, Bettendorf, talked with Paula about how to plan ahead when traveling this summer. This financial expert tells us to:

1) Determine How Much You Can Spend

2) Build Your Itinerary

3) Create a Daily Cash Allowance

4) Get the Family Involved

