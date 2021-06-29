Advertisement

Popular Iowa State Park Passport program back for second year

Check-in to parks to WIN prizes
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The passport program that offers prizes when you visit state parks in Iowa is back this year. Travel Iowa Tourism Office spokesperson, Jessica O’Riley, joins PSL over Zoom to invite viewers to participate as a way to celebrate the awesome beauty of the state parks and win prizes during what has been labeled the “Year of the Road Trip”.

Last year’s program saw visitors log in nearly 30-thousand check-ins at parks across the state---and the program ran out of prizes almost immediately! So it’s been relaunched it in 2021 offering new and better prizes to entice folks to get outdoors and explore. The smartphone-based passport (text or email---not app) is the way to participate. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is partnering with the Tourism Office on the program. Text the word PARKS to 515-531-5995 to get started (website links below).

There are 62 parks participating. Muscatine’s Wildcat Den State Park is one of the closest. If you check into ten of them (and are among the first one-thousand people to do that), you will win a state park passport t-shirt. The prizes ramp up as your visits increase. If you check into 30 parks you can win one of four activity tracker and then your check-ins each month qualify you to win a larger prize, such as a paddle board and watersport accessory in June.

You can find out more about the passport by visiting traveliowa.com/passport or by texting PARKS to 515-531-5995. TRAVEL IOWA ON FACEBOOK

The Travel Iowa Passports are your ticket to explore the state. You'll find special passport-only deals and discounts...

Posted by Travel Iowa on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Safety: Camp Cautions
85 COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Illinois summer camp
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
Davenport police release name of man killed in motorcycle crash Friday
Rock Island Police reported three overnight shooting incidents.
Multiple overnight shootings in Rock Island
22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. was found guilty in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes...
Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge
Antoine O. Flournoy Jr., 28, of Davenport.
Man sentenced to prison in 2018 Bettendorf Village Inn shooting

Latest News

Mississippi Valley Fair Crowd & Food, Davenport, Iowa
Save on Mississippi Valley Fair Fun Cards before price increase on July 1
Dry by the weekend
Showers and storms again today
QCA realtors see record lows for average days on market, homes sold
QCA realtors see record lows for average days on market, homes sold
JDC 50th Anniversary flavor sales will benefit Birdies For Charity.
Whitey’s Ice Cream Flavor Will Benefit Birdies For Charity