Popular Iowa State Park Passport program back for second year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The passport program that offers prizes when you visit state parks in Iowa is back this year. Travel Iowa Tourism Office spokesperson, Jessica O’Riley, joins PSL over Zoom to invite viewers to participate as a way to celebrate the awesome beauty of the state parks and win prizes during what has been labeled the “Year of the Road Trip”.

Last year’s program saw visitors log in nearly 30-thousand check-ins at parks across the state---and the program ran out of prizes almost immediately! So it’s been relaunched it in 2021 offering new and better prizes to entice folks to get outdoors and explore. The smartphone-based passport (text or email---not app) is the way to participate. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is partnering with the Tourism Office on the program. Text the word PARKS to 515-531-5995 to get started (website links below).

There are 62 parks participating. Muscatine’s Wildcat Den State Park is one of the closest. If you check into ten of them (and are among the first one-thousand people to do that), you will win a state park passport t-shirt. The prizes ramp up as your visits increase. If you check into 30 parks you can win one of four activity tracker and then your check-ins each month qualify you to win a larger prize, such as a paddle board and watersport accessory in June.

You can find out more about the passport by visiting traveliowa.com/passport or by texting PARKS to 515-531-5995. TRAVEL IOWA ON FACEBOOK

The Travel Iowa Passports are your ticket to explore the state. You'll find special passport-only deals and discounts... Posted by Travel Iowa on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

