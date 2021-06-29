QCA realtors see record lows for average days on market, homes sold

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - In May, both Iowa and Illinois saw some recording setting numbers across the state. In Illinois, home sales in May were up over 50% compared to May 2020. In Iowa, homes saw a record with an average of 41 days on the market.

In the QCA, those days on the market are much shorter now in the month of June.

“(Homes) Stay on the market, average days on the market are 21, where last year they were 48,” Quad City Area Realtors CEO Sharon Smith said, “The buyer has to be ready to be able—if it is the house they want—to make an offer.”

On the renting side of things, Patty Tucker’s apartments are going just as quick.

“I have tenants or proposed tenants that I have calling sight on scene are renting apartments because there’s not enough out there for them to move into the area,” The Groves on Devil’s Glen property manager Patty Tucker said, “In the last two months, I’ve probably had at least five that have done that.”

Tucker, not entirely sure why the market is selling like it is.

“Maybe eight years ago interest rates had gone down and it was crazy but nothing like this,” Tucker said, “With interest rates and maybe people being in their house for a year they decided that now’s the time to sell.”

Smith believes inventory issues dating back over a decade have made an impact.

“Somewhat a product of the pandemic, a product of low interest rates, we’re still feeling the effects of the mortgage crisis from 2009-10 where a lot of builders did not keep building homes, so we have an inventory issue,” Smith said.

She also said people have become more content with their living situation and that more homes haven’t become available because of it.

“A lot of that didn’t take place last year, and so a lot of those homes that you know kind of turnover and become second homes and maybe first time home buyer homes, those weren’t available either, so It’s a domino,” Smith said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.