Restore (instead of replace) a deck that’s lost its luster

Protect your property’s assets with pressure washing as the first step to save money
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

If you think you need a new deck, siding, patio, or concrete for your home, the solution may instead be a good pressure washing. Or, perhaps you are embarrassed about the appearance of some of your outdoor spaces? The proper power was can make old, dingy or dirty surfaces look brand new (and save you a lot of money).

Jeff Paul of J-Works Premier Pressure Washing Services is a PSL guest to spread the word about his professional services and the J-Works Cares campaign which has allowed him the opportunity to donate over $8,000 as a way to give back to community during the first 15 months of operating the business. Paul is also a fulltime social studies teacher and his heavy involvement with Junior Achievement’s curriculum is what inspired him to start a business.

Power washing can be downright magical in how it revives the appearance of so many amenities. J-Works takes great pride in helping restore the beauty of fences, decks, and concrete with premier pressure washing services. His business additionally offers staining services after washing decks or anything comprised of wood. During the segment, there is an emphasis on the importance of keeping deck wood protected---especially when you consider the skyrocketing price of new wood to replace a structure.

The video segment provides many before and after photos of power-washing success stories. Call for more information and follow the business of Facebook (below).

J-Works Premier Pressure Power Washing Services / Ph. (309) 292-0293 / FACEBOOK

Washing decks today and staining Wednesday. Before & Afters of washing. Call or message us to get on the list to get your deck shining. 309-292-0293

Posted by J-Works Premier Pressure Washing Services on Monday, June 21, 2021

