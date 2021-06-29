Save on Mississippi Valley Fair Fun Cards before price increase on July 1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fair, joined PSL to talk about how the much his staff is looking forward to celebrating the 101st year of this great fair. It was painful in 2020 to make the difficult decision to cancel the event due to COVID-19, but it is happening in 2021! Follow the MVF on Facebook HERE.

The dates for the 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair are August 3rd- 8th. Fun Cards are still priced at $75 each through June 30. The price will increase to $90 per Fun Card on July 1. Guests must have a Fun Card to enjoy the premiere Grandstand Music entertainment throughout the week.

Locations to buy Fun Cards besides at the MVF office : Hy-Vee, Kwik Stars, and Great Southern Banks

General Grounds Admission prices are as follows (does NOT allow admission to Grandstand):

Adult tickets (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds): $10/day

Child tickets age 4-12 (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds): $5/day

Kids under 3: Free every Fair day.

Grandstand Line-Up: Aug. 3rd: JASON ALDEAN, Aug. 4th: LOCASH, Aug. 5th: SHINEDOWN, Aug. 6th: OLD DOMINION, Aug. 7th: PITBULL Aug. 8th: CRAIG MORGAN

Special days (offering FREE admission): Tues, Aug. 3rd is SPECIAL NEEDS DAY, Thurs., Aug. 5th is SENIOR & KIDS DAY (12 & under), Sun., Aug. 8th is MILITARY DAY

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds / 2815 West Locust Street / Davenport, Iowa 52804 / (563) 326-5338

Goat Yoga, New in 2021. Make your plans to participate in this new and exciting event. Posted by Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

