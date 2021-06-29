Two Rivers YMCA, Rock Island Public Library sharing facility to build ‘strong community for all’

(KWQC) - Officials with Two Rivers YMCA and the Rock Island Public Library announced a joint campaign that has them “working to build healthy minds and bodies together, under one roof,” officials said in a release.

The organizations teamed up for a joint Capital Campaign with a goal of $7.8 million in order to make the facility a reality.

“At this point we have raised over $7 million and are at 90% of goal,” officials announced in a release.

You can read more from their release below.

“Tuesday, June 29th kicks off the Community Phase of the campaign at an event at Schwiebert Park in downtown Rock Island. The event will be at 6:00 p.m. and will feature a short program with the volunteer tri-chairs of the campaign; Heidi Huiskamp Collins, Mark Schwiebert, and Tom Thoms, as well as the Community Phase Chair, Aimee Bland.

The end result of the campaign will be a joint facility, in the former Tri-City Jewish Center. This will be an important center that serves residents of every background, race, gender, age, and income.

It is a geographically-central location is walkable from six Rock Island schools and will be well served by public transportation, providing an accessible and welcoming hub for all.

The Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Public Library are focusing on equitable and sustainable solutions that address both immediate community needs and the underlying root causes that have led to racial, social, and economic inequities.

The programs, services, and initiatives offered at the new facility will enable kids to realize their potential, prepare teens for college, provide safe and affordable recreation, help seniors stay healthy and active, and offer ways for families to have fun and grow together.”

