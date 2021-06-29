Advertisement

Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.(Walmart via CNN Newsource)

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Safety: Camp Cautions
85 COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Illinois summer camp
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
Davenport police release name of man killed in motorcycle crash Friday
Antoine O. Flournoy Jr., 28, of Davenport.
Man sentenced to prison in 2018 Bettendorf Village Inn shooting
Rock Island Police reported three overnight shooting incidents.
Multiple overnight shootings in Rock Island
22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. was found guilty in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes...
Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge

Latest News

Officials with the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced the sentencing of 21-year-old Jacob Alanis....
Mt. Pleasant man sentenced to 10+ years for distributing child pornography
Surgeon General discusses variants, masks, and immunity
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
safds
Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse