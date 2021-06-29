Advertisement

Whitey’s Ice Cream Flavor Will Benefit Birdies For Charity

For purchases on July 2nd
JDC 50th Anniversary flavor sales will benefit Birdies For Charity.
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whitey’s Ice Cream stores will be giving a boost to the popular Birdies For Charity Program. On Friday, July 2nd, half of all purchases of the John Deere Classic 50th Anniversary Flavor will go back to Birdies For Charity. The program raises millions of dollars every year for local charities. In 2019 Birdies For Charity raised 18.2 million dollars. The John Deere Classic PGA golf tournament runs from July 7th through the 11th at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. In the meantime, if you’re looking for a way to cool off on Friday, grab a scoop of the JDC flavor and help charities at the same time.

