Car Wash Fundraiser For Honor Flight Of QC

A new car wash in Davenport is offering to wash cars for free on Saturday and Sunday, July 3rd and 4th to raise money for a great cause. Aqua Tech, located at 6280 N Elmore Avenue in Davenport will offer free car washes during the Independence day weekend. The car wash is asking for donations for Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

“There is no better way to celebrate our Independence than by raising money to help honor those who have served our nation and defended our freedom,” stated owner Brad Burt. He added “Our goal is to wash 2000 cars in 2 days and raise $10,000 to be presented to Honor Flight.”

The board of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities says they are excited to welcome such a generous offer. Although the exact dates of the next Honor Flight are not yet available, they will be announced as soon as possible. It is hoped that flights will begin sometime during the fall of 2021.

When the final “green light” is given for the 51st Honor Flight, Veterans and Guardians who are eligible will be contacted by phone. At this point it is our hope that all Veterans and Guardians will have been immunized by the time we are able to resume flights

If you know a veteran who served during WWII, the Korean or Vietnam conflicts, please help them fill out an application. Applications can be found and downloaded at our website: www.honorflightqc.org.

Applications for being a guardian can be found on the same website.