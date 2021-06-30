Clinton mayor honors LaMetta Wynn, says her legacy ‘will continue to live on’

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The mayor of Clinton is paying respects to the city’s former mayor, LaMetta Wynn, after she passed away last week.

“I want to send my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Mayor Lametta Wynn,” Mayor Scott Maddasion said in a Facebook post on Friday. “Her legacy will continue to live on in our community as she touched so many lives not only as our Mayor but as a mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor.”

Earlier this month, TV6′s Randy Biery shared the story of LaMetta being honored as the Hometown Hero in the city of Clinton.

“LaMetta is just a hometown hero for sure,” Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Jenny Holm said. “She’s a community woman, she took care of all of us in her capacity of mayor. A very well respected, wonderful woman in our town.”

