Dreaming of delicious cookies?

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Cookies & Dreams joins Paula in the kitchen to show off some of their made-from-scratch cookies. Stephanie Sellers began this business just last year in Davenport, and now has a storefront in Bettendorf with a Coralville location opening in just a few weeks and four additional storefronts coming in the fall to Tinley Park, Oaklawn, Ankeny and Naperville.

- Cookies & Dreams is partnering with the PGA tournament & John Deere Classic to launch a specialty July cookie. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Birdies for Charity, a non-profit that supports several organizations within the QCA.

- Their new item for birthdays or a get-together is their crowd-favorite ‘OG Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie’ Baked into a giant 9″ cookie cake, filled with gooey Nutella and topped with a sprinkle of sea salt, chocolate drizzles, and rainbow sprinkles.

- The colorful cookie bar is a limited-edition flavor to show Cookie & Dreams’ support for the LGBTQ community. All proceeds generated from the sales will be donated to the Trevor Project which is a wonderful organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.

Cookies & Dreams // 217 E 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52801 // 6768 Competition Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722 // Facebook

