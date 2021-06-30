Advertisement

Evening Showers End--Fog Possible South

Comfy conditions for the holiday weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Showers and storms will become a bit more sporadic as we head toward the end of the week. Look for spotty precipitation this evening (a bit more rain, mainly south), followed by a lull in the action by daybreak. Rain chances will stick around, redeveloping by Thursday afternoon, with highs in the 80′s. We’ll finally break that unsettled weather pattern early Friday as a cold front sweeps through. Expect clearing skies, less humidity and pleasant temperatures in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Warm sunshine will continue through the rest of the July 4th holiday weekend, with readings climbing into the mid to upper 80′s. Clear skies will provide us with perfect weather for viewing those fireworks.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly south. Low: 65°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for isolated showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 86°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Less humid. High: 79°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Summer Safety: Camp Cautions
85 COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Illinois summer camp
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
Davenport police release name of man killed in motorcycle crash Friday
A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with arson according to officials with the...
Man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Davenport
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Officials with the Iowa Lottery announced Stephanie Holt purchased her winning ticket at the...
Davenport woman wins $100k lottery prize in Mega Crossword game

Latest News

Lingering showers and storms south this evening. Lows in the 60's. Sunshine returns Friday.
Your First Alert Forecast
Dry
Rain won’t be as widespread today
Dry
Humid today
Foggy start for some this morning
Foggy start for some this morning