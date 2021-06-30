Evening Showers End--Fog Possible South

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Showers and storms will become a bit more sporadic as we head toward the end of the week. Look for spotty precipitation this evening (a bit more rain, mainly south), followed by a lull in the action by daybreak. Rain chances will stick around, redeveloping by Thursday afternoon, with highs in the 80′s. We’ll finally break that unsettled weather pattern early Friday as a cold front sweeps through. Expect clearing skies, less humidity and pleasant temperatures in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Warm sunshine will continue through the rest of the July 4th holiday weekend, with readings climbing into the mid to upper 80′s. Clear skies will provide us with perfect weather for viewing those fireworks.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly south. Low: 65°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for isolated showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 86°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Less humid. High: 79°.

