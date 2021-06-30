Hanover man pleads guilty to First Degree Murder charges

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney announced they have reached a plea deal in a murder case that took place in Hanover, IL.

Levi “TJ” Meyers, 35, of Hanover, reached a plea agreement Wednesday with the State’s Attorney to First Degree Murder charges in the death of 46-year-old Keith Heidenreich in March.

Per the terms of his sentencing, Meyers will serve a mandatory 45 years in prison with no chance of early release. He will also serve 3 years of Supervised Release after he completes the 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

