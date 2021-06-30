Advertisement

Ice Dreams new to Cookies & Dreams

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stephanie joins Paula in the kitchen to demonstrate one way to eat their newest item on the menu - Ice Dreams ice cream. This ice cream is fashioned from fan-favorite cookie flavors: Snickerdoodle Cheesecake, Turtle Turtle and Strawberry Shortcake. More are in the works, as they have received many requests from cookie lovers!

Ordering online is easy on their website, and they can ship nation-wide. Each order is baked and packaged on demand to guarantee quality and freshness. These customizable boxes would work perfect for a gift to family or friends!

Cookies & Dreams // 217 E 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52801 //6768 Competition Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722 // Facebook // Instagram // TikTok

