Into America’s Wild

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Now playing at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, “Into America’s Wild” shows us more reason to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. Two stars of the film, John Herrington and Ariel Tweto talk with Paula via Zoom about their incredible and beautiful adventure they took together.

John was the first astronaut belonging to a federally recognized Native American tribe to fly to space. He took several cultural items with him to the International Space Station and now he is an educator. Ariel is an accomplished pilot and star of “Flying Wild Alaska”. Born and raised in Alaska, she now runs her own non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention for people in rural areas.

Tickets:

- $9 Adults

- $8 Kids

- $5 With General Admission ticket

Into America’s Wild // Putnam Museum and Science Center

