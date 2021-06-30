IowaWORKS to host drive-thru job fair, 2,000+ positions available

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of employers are participating in IowaWORKS drive-thru job fair on Wednesday. There are positions available for job seekers of varying skill levels and employers from many sectors.

“We have over 80 employers that are participating with over 2,000 open positions,” said Jacqueline Friemel, the Veterans Employment Representative and Business Marketing Specialist at IowaWORKS. “This is a good option if they’ve not been working. Maybe they don’t have childcare in place yet. So they can drive up and they don’t need to worry about finding childcare and if they don’t have the internet...they’re going to have all of that information right in front of them.”

Participants will show up to IowaWORKS and receive a bag with all the information from employers. The event also comes as they see one of the biggest employer turnouts.

“Most of the employers we talk to daily, weekly, out there, were saying they had a lot of job openings 50 to 100,” said Jamie McLaughin, the Business Service Consultant at IowaWORKS.

Statewide, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker confirmed he’s considering a return to work incentives earlier this week. On June 23rd, the Des Moines Register reported that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced program expansion for childcare providers.

As demand for workers in various sectors continues, NBC reports the disruption of the pandemic is driving some job seekers to prioritize stability, advancement opportunities, improved child care access, and more.

Regardless of potential factors contributing to the high demand, it’s a job-seekers market and IowaWORKS says now is a good time to find one.

“They have hiring bonuses. They’re willing to be flexible working around people’s schedules. So we’re seeing a lot of that in some of the jobs that we’re getting for this job fair.”

Job seekers who need help with resumes, access to computers, and more can visit IowaWORKS Monday through Friday.

The job fair is Wednesday, June 30th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IowaWORKS at 1801-A, E Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806, located in the Northgate Shopping Center.

