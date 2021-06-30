Advertisement

Keokuk couple arrested on drug charges in Lee County

A couple from Keokuk have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges according to law...
A couple from Keokuk have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges according to law enforcement officials. On June 26, officials say 27-year-old Dalton Meyers and 25-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 100 block of South 10th Street.(kwqc, lee county)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A couple from Keokuk have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges according to law enforcement officials.

On June 26, officials say 27-year-old Dalton Meyers and 25-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 100 block of South 10th Street.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force say Dalton was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failing to appear on original charges of contempt of court. He is also being charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a 2nd or subsequent offense, drug tax stamp violation - marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, a 2nd or subsequent offense - psilocybin mushrooms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miranda is being charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, drug tax stamp violation - marijuana, possession of a controlled substance - psilocybin mushrooms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both of them were arrested following a traffic stop that was done by the Keokuk Police Department. They were pulled over for a vehicle registration violation according to officials, they say this led to the discovery of the couple possession a “large quantity” of various types of a controlled substance.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force was called to assist in furthering the investigation. The Keokuk Police Department, Lee County Attorney’s Office and the task force helped in this investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Safety: Camp Cautions
85 COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Illinois summer camp
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
Davenport police release name of man killed in motorcycle crash Friday
A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with arson according to officials with the...
Man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Davenport
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Officials with the Iowa Lottery announced Stephanie Holt purchased her winning ticket at the...
Davenport woman wins $100k lottery prize in Mega Crossword game

Latest News

The mayor of Clinton is paying respects to the city’s former mayor, LaMetta Wynn, after she...
Clinton mayor honors LaMetta Wynn, says her legacy ‘will continue to live on’
Admission will be free starting Thursday at the Figge Art Museum. Officials on Wednesday...
Thanks to ‘generous support’ Figge Art Museum will offer free admission during July
Police are investigating and an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branch is closed Wednesday...
Wednesday robbery shuts down lobby of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
Officials say the city’s course of action is to repair what has been discovered thus far,...
‘Several issues’ discovered to be cause of two large sinkholes in Davenport, asks for drivers to ‘be patient’