Keokuk couple arrested on drug charges in Lee County

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A couple from Keokuk have been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges according to law enforcement officials.

On June 26, officials say 27-year-old Dalton Meyers and 25-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 100 block of South 10th Street.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force say Dalton was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failing to appear on original charges of contempt of court. He is also being charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a 2nd or subsequent offense, drug tax stamp violation - marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, a 2nd or subsequent offense - psilocybin mushrooms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miranda is being charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, drug tax stamp violation - marijuana, possession of a controlled substance - psilocybin mushrooms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both of them were arrested following a traffic stop that was done by the Keokuk Police Department. They were pulled over for a vehicle registration violation according to officials, they say this led to the discovery of the couple possession a “large quantity” of various types of a controlled substance.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force was called to assist in furthering the investigation. The Keokuk Police Department, Lee County Attorney’s Office and the task force helped in this investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.