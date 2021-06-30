Plexaderm PSL Special Trial Offer

Advertisement

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Plexaderm is a skin care product that reduces the appearances of bags and wrinkles, particularly around the eye area. It’s effectiveness can be AMAZING on both women and men. Melinda McKinsey joins Paula to fully explain the product including how to apply and how quickly it works. Melinda also freely admits that she just celebrated her 60th birthday---which is more evidence of how well Plexaderm works (because she DOES NOT look 60!).

Below are some of the things that are explained and shown during the interview. Be sure to check out the details of the PSL Special: $14.95 (w/FREE shipping) for a trial pack.

  • Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin.
  • This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes.
  • Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes.
  • While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use.

Paula Sands Live Special: $14.95 Trial Pack plus FREE Shipping. To order: Call (800) 376-7314 or click the following link: Plexadermtrial.com FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

