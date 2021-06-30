Advertisement

Prosecutors examining cash bonuses at Trump Organization, sources say

New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources familiar with the matter said.

According to the sources, it’s part of the investigation into whether executives and the company failed to pay appropriate taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments.

It’s not clear who received the bonuses or how much they totaled.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York attorney general’s office have been investigating the Trump Organization for potential tax-related fraud.

Charges could come as soon as this week.

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump has previously said he does not believe Trump or his family will face criminal charges, based on a meeting he had with prosecutors last week.

Trump has called the investigation politically motivated.

