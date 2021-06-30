Rain won’t be as widespread today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Showers will once again be more prevalent in the morning, especially south of I-80 before a lull in the activity occurs in the early afternoon hours. Clouds will keep highs to the low 80s today and limit the amount of afternoon storm developments. Long story short we will be drier today and tomorrow than we were on Monday and Tuesday. Our front finally clears the area on Thursday allowing for a more comfy air mass to settle in for the holiday weekend. We can expect lots of sunshine each day and temps in the 80s through the 4th of July.

TODAY: Showers. High: 82º. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 85º.

