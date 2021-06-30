Red, White & Boom is this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Fireworks will be set off on the barges again this year for the annual Red, White & Boom event in downtown Davenport and Rock Island. Saturday July 3, the largest fireworks display in the Quad Cities will begin around 9:30 PM. There will be festivities happening on both sides of the river, so enjoy the holiday weekend weather and arrive early on either side of the Mississippi River.

Jason Gilliland, Events Director for Downtown Davenport joins Paula in studio to tell us what to expect going into the event after the past year we’ve had.

Food vendors will be on both sides of the river so arrive and settle in early!

