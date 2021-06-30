Advertisement

‘Several issues’ discovered to be cause of two large sinkholes in Davenport, asks for drivers to ‘be patient’

Officials say the city’s course of action is to repair what has been discovered thus far,...
Officials say the city’s course of action is to repair what has been discovered thus far, investigate another third, make repairs and then investigate the final third and make necessary repairs.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Davenport say they have found “several issues” with the sewer and water lines following the two large sinkholes that developed on East Locust Street.

“Four broken sewer laterals and two lead water service lines have been identified as of this afternoon,” city officials said in a release. “Approximately one-third of the area of concern has been inspected. Flow from the two water service line breaks has made the investigation difficult and requiring other interventions to reduce the flow while staff inspect the sewer main.”

Officials say the city’s course of action is to repair what has been discovered thus far, investigate another third, make repairs and then investigate the final third and make necessary repairs.

“The plan will facilitate efficient repair where limited space exists for equipment and flow interventions,” officials said. “The City is working with property owners affected by the broken laterals and lead water lines as they are discovered. Temporary potable water connections are also being worked on.”

Staff in the city of Davenport is working to “expeditiously as possible” on making repairs and restoring the roadway.

The city asks for drivers “to be patient” as detours are likely to be in place through early to mid-July.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Safety: Camp Cautions
85 COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Illinois summer camp
The two-vehicle accident had one fatality according to officials on the scene.
Davenport police release name of man killed in motorcycle crash Friday
A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with arson according to officials with the...
Man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Davenport
Officials with the Iowa Lottery announced Stephanie Holt purchased her winning ticket at the...
Davenport woman wins $100k lottery prize in Mega Crossword game
Dry by the weekend
More rain on the way

Latest News

Police are investigating and an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branch is closed Wednesday...
Wednesday robbery shuts down lobby of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
The mayor of Clinton is paying respects to the city’s former mayor, LaMetta Wynn, after she...
Clinton mayor honors LaMetta Wynn, says her legacy ‘will continue to live on’
Remembering LaMetta Wynn
Remembering LaMetta Wynn
Foggy start for some this morning
Foggy start for some this morning