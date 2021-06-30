‘Several issues’ discovered to be cause of two large sinkholes in Davenport, asks for drivers to ‘be patient’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Davenport say they have found “several issues” with the sewer and water lines following the two large sinkholes that developed on East Locust Street.

“Four broken sewer laterals and two lead water service lines have been identified as of this afternoon,” city officials said in a release. “Approximately one-third of the area of concern has been inspected. Flow from the two water service line breaks has made the investigation difficult and requiring other interventions to reduce the flow while staff inspect the sewer main.”

Officials say the city’s course of action is to repair what has been discovered thus far, investigate another third, make repairs and then investigate the final third and make necessary repairs.

“The plan will facilitate efficient repair where limited space exists for equipment and flow interventions,” officials said. “The City is working with property owners affected by the broken laterals and lead water lines as they are discovered. Temporary potable water connections are also being worked on.”

Staff in the city of Davenport is working to “expeditiously as possible” on making repairs and restoring the roadway.

The city asks for drivers “to be patient” as detours are likely to be in place through early to mid-July.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.