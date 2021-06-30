Thanks to ‘generous support’ Figge Art Museum will offer free admission during July

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Admission will be free starting Thursday at the Figge Art Museum.

Officials on Wednesday announced due to the “generous support” from Cal and Jill Werner, the museum will offer free admission during the month of July.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to see five current exhibitions including: Tom Uttech: Origin, Lesley Dill Wilderness: Light Sizzles Around Me, Drawn to Spectacle, Franklin Evans: franklinsfootpaths and Pop Power from Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation,” officials said in a release.”

The Figge’s permanent collection galleries will also be open to guests to explore for free.

“We are so fortunate to have supporters like Cal and Jill Werner whose generosity has made free admission for the entire month of July possible and are grateful for their support, which allows the Figge to achieve our mission of bringing art and people together,” Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave said. “This full month of free admission gives everyone in the Quad Cities and beyond the opportunity to experience important works of art up close and personal without having to drive far. For free, visitors will have an opportunity to marvel at Andy Warhol’s soup cans, Jeff Koons’s balloon dog, and all of the 57 girlfriends who appeared in episodes of the hit TV sitcom Seinfeld morphed into one person by artist and photographer Richard Prince’s piece, all of which are part of the Pop Power exhibition now on view.”

You can read more from their release below.

“During the free admission period, visitors are invited to participate in docent-led tours, check out the art cart in selected galleries for more in-depth conversations, drop-in for Big Picture in the House offered every Wednesday (morning or afternoon sessions) for one-hour of learning, take part in free Thursdays at the Figge programming, sign-up for an art class, eat lunch in the Figge Café or shop the Museum Store for one-of-a-kind treasures and keepsakes. The Family Activity Center on the second floor is also open and offers families the option to play and try out some pop art-related activities.

Visitors will also be able to get reacquainted with two historical figures of particular importance to the Quad Cities area – Dred Scott and Sauk warrior Black Hawk – who are both featured in the Lesley Dill Wilderness: Light Sizzles Around Me exhibition now installed in the Figge’s third floor gallery.

For visitors who prefer the Figge’s virtual options, there is an online Virtual Museum on the Figge website that is loaded with a variety of art-related content, including the Inside the outreach Collection YouTube web series that explores the Figge’s educational outreach objects in depth.

Visit www.figgeartmuseum.org for complete details on all offerings during the month of July and beyond. Free admission will run from July 1 through July 31, 2021.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.