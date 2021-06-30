Advertisement

Wednesday robbery shuts down lobby of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport

Police are investigating and an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branch is closed Wednesday...
Police are investigating and an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branch is closed Wednesday following an early morning robbery. Police say shortly before 11 a.m., they responded to the East Kimberly branch in reference to a bank robbery that had just occurred.(kwqc, ihmvcu)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating and an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branch is closed Wednesday following an early morning robbery.

Police say shortly before 11 a.m., they responded to the East Kimberly branch in reference to a bank robbery that had just occurred. Preliminary information shows a man entered the business and implied they were armed with a weapon. Police say the man demanded money from a teller and left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials with IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union posted to Facebook Wednesday morning saying the situation was “effectively handled” and everyone is safe.

“The incident is under investigation and more information will be forthcoming from local authorities,” IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union officials said. “The branch lobby will be closed for the rest of the day. The drive-up will remain open until 7 p.m.”

Officials said they will resume normal business hours on Thursday, July 1.

Detectives are investigating the incident and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department.

