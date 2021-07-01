‘Beat the Elite’ runner will be announced Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 47th Quad-City Times Bix 7 “Beat the Elite” runner will be announced at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Iowa American Water Bix at 6 starting line.

“Our Beat the Elite athlete will be given the opportunity to race and beat the overall winner of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race,” race organizers said in a media release. “The person selected will be given a head start, 2-3 miles, possibly more, depending on the needed handicap to make the event competitive.”

If the runner “beats the elite” to the finish line, they will win $2,500, organizers said.

The two remaining Bix at 6 training runs will take place on Thursday and July 8.

Bix at 6 training runs start at 6 p.m. and are free for all registered participants.

The Bix 7 race begins at 8 a.m. July 24. Online registration is open at www.bix7.com.

