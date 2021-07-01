Advertisement

‘Beat the Elite’ runner will be announced Thursday

Starting line
Starting line(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 47th Quad-City Times Bix 7 “Beat the Elite” runner will be announced at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Iowa American Water Bix at 6 starting line.

“Our Beat the Elite athlete will be given the opportunity to race and beat the overall winner of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race,” race organizers said in a media release. “The person selected will be given a head start, 2-3 miles, possibly more, depending on the needed handicap to make the event competitive.”

If the runner “beats the elite” to the finish line, they will win $2,500, organizers said.

The two remaining Bix at 6 training runs will take place on Thursday and July 8.

Bix at 6 training runs start at 6 p.m. and are free for all registered participants. 

The Bix 7 race begins at 8 a.m. July 24. Online registration is open at www.bix7.com.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Police are investigating and an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branch is closed Wednesday...
Wednesday robbery shuts down lobby of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with arson according to officials with the...
Man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Davenport
Officials say the city’s course of action is to repair what has been discovered thus far,...
‘Several issues’ discovered to be cause of two large sinkholes in Davenport, asks for drivers to ‘be patient’
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Latest News

Benefit is July 3rd and 4th
Car Wash Fundraiser For Honor Flight Of QC
JDC 50th Anniversary flavor sales will benefit Birdies For Charity.
Whitey’s Ice Cream Flavor Will Benefit Birdies For Charity
Bix 7 Director interview
Bix 7 Director interview 6/25
Officials announced the race will take place with no restrictions after consulting with local...
Bix 7 organizers, health officials, lift Covid-19 restrictions