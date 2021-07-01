Advertisement

Becoming sunny today

Comfy conditions for the first half of the holiday weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- A cool front is well to our south this morning and now high pressure is starting to settle in.  This will help clouds clear out and sunshine to warm us into the mid and upper 80s.  NE winds will eventually lower the humidity just in time for the first part of the holiday weekend.  Sunshine each day and clear skies overnight will be routine from Friday through next Monday.  This means firework displays will be good to go and temps will be warmer each day.  We will be in the 70s and 80s Friday and eventually in the 80s and 90s by Monday.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 87º.  Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 59°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW:  Sunny.  High: 81º.

