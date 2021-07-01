Advertisement

Butterworth Dog Park opens to the public in Moline

The Butterworth Dog Park in Moline is now open to the public according to officials in Moline....
The Butterworth Dog Park in Moline is now open to the public according to officials in Moline. City officials say the east side of the park and the small dog area are open while the west side remains closed.(city of moline)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Butterworth Dog Park in Moline is now open to the public according to officials in Moline.

City officials say the east side of the park and the small dog area are open while the west side remains closed.

“There are areas, within the east side, that continue to be fenced off to allow new grass to continue to grow,” city officials said in a release. “We ask that you please keep dogs out of the fenced areas.”

Over the past three months, the area was divided in half to control areas of the park where grass needed to regrow. Officials announced the sidewalk around the park was replaced, a selfie station and water fountain were installed on the west side and additional benches were also put in place.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Police are investigating and an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branch is closed Wednesday...
Wednesday robbery shuts down lobby of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
Officials say the city’s course of action is to repair what has been discovered thus far,...
‘Several issues’ discovered to be cause of two large sinkholes in Davenport, asks for drivers to ‘be patient’
A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with arson according to officials with the...
Man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Davenport
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Latest News

Untreated hearing loss increases risk for dementia
Untreated hearing loss increases risk for dementia
OSF HealthCare now owns Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Illinois
Resuming sports can lead to injuries for adults and kids alike.
Summer injuries
Resuming sports can lead to injuries for adults and kids alike.
Summer injruies