Butterworth Dog Park opens to the public in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Butterworth Dog Park in Moline is now open to the public according to officials in Moline.

City officials say the east side of the park and the small dog area are open while the west side remains closed.

“There are areas, within the east side, that continue to be fenced off to allow new grass to continue to grow,” city officials said in a release. “We ask that you please keep dogs out of the fenced areas.”

Over the past three months, the area was divided in half to control areas of the park where grass needed to regrow. Officials announced the sidewalk around the park was replaced, a selfie station and water fountain were installed on the west side and additional benches were also put in place.

