Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after groping victim at Moline Walmart

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man was seen in a black and white...
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man was seen in a black and white outfit and followed the victim around the store when he groped her inappropriately.(crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Do you recognize this person? Police say he groped a victim inside the Walmart in Moline earlier this month.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man was seen in a black and white outfit and followed the victim around the store when he groped her inappropriately.

The victim told police she believed he was younger and a lighter-skinned African American according to officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. The suspect’s hood was up the entire time and his face was covered by a mask.

He could be seen leaving the parking lot and appears to have longer hair.

If you know who this is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your information through the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Police are investigating and an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branch is closed Wednesday...
Wednesday robbery shuts down lobby of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
Officials say the city’s course of action is to repair what has been discovered thus far,...
‘Several issues’ discovered to be cause of two large sinkholes in Davenport, asks for drivers to ‘be patient’
A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with arson according to officials with the...
Man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Davenport
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Latest News

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 29-year-old Zachary...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island, Scott counties on multiple charges
On June 15, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man took packages that...
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Porch pirate’ needs identified following theft at Bettendorf home
You'll fall in love
Baby Wildlife Rehab
The Butterworth Dog Park in Moline is now open to the public according to officials in Moline....
Butterworth Dog Park opens to the public in Moline