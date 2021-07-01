CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after groping victim at Moline Walmart

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Do you recognize this person? Police say he groped a victim inside the Walmart in Moline earlier this month.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man was seen in a black and white outfit and followed the victim around the store when he groped her inappropriately.

The victim told police she believed he was younger and a lighter-skinned African American according to officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. The suspect’s hood was up the entire time and his face was covered by a mask.

He could be seen leaving the parking lot and appears to have longer hair.

If you know who this is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your information through the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.