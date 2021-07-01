Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island, Scott counties on multiple charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen this wanted suspect?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 29-year-old Zachary Cahill. Police in Rock Island County are looking for him for failing to appear on original charges of escaping.

He is also wanted in Scott County for four counts of probation violation on previous charges of theft and unlawful use of a credit card. In Bettendorf, he is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. He is also wanted in Davenport on failing to appear on original charges of unauthorized use of a credit card.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

