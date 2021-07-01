Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Porch pirate’ needs identified following theft at Bettendorf home

On June 15, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man took packages that were left at a home on Little Cabin Road.
On June 15, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man took packages that were left at a home on Little Cabin Road. The suspect appears to have a tattoo across his back around his shoulder blade area. Police say he also appeared to have a tattoo on the outer part of his right lower leg.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A man needs to be identified after officials say he could be seen taking packages from a home in Bettendorf.

On June 15, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man took packages that were left at a home on Little Cabin Road. The suspect appears to have a tattoo across his back around his shoulder blade area. Police say he also appeared to have a tattoo on the outer part of his right lower leg.

Officials say he was driving a dark gray vehicle, possibly an older-model Nissan Armada or something similar.

If you know the identity of this porch pirate, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 tips app.  All tips are anonymous.  If your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash bounty.

